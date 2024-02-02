Neighbors relieved at conviction in Lakeland City Commissioner, husband’s killings

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of murdering the former Lakeland City Commissioner and her husband was found guilty on all charges in a Polk County courtroom on Wednesday.

More than three years later, neighbors who lived in the neighborhood when the double murder took place, said they are finally seeing justice being served for their friends who were murdered in their own home.

Years later and the Morton Lake neighborhood still remembers the tragedy that took place in November 2020.

“I don’t leave the door unlocked even when I’m in the front yard, where you’ve got to climb a fence to get to it, because someone could be hiding or something could happen like what happened here,” said Dick Johnson, who personally knew the couple.

Marcelle Waldon was found guilty for the murders of Edie Yates-Henderson and her husband, David Henderson.

“Let him serve his time according to the law and pay that price when nobody should have to suffer what they went through,” said Damara Hutchins, who lives in the area.

“He certainly doesn’t deserve freedoms that all of us have, that he had until he did this,” Johnson said.

The former Lakeland City Commissioner and her husband were a well-known couple in the area.

“I knew them both pretty well, so it still is very much quite a shock,” Johnson said.

Police said Waldon entered the Morton Lake Drive home to commit a burglary. They said Edie was at home, while David was out getting breakfast. When David returned, Police said Waldon was already inside holding Edie at gunpoint.

According to investigators, Waldon tied the couple up, stabbed David, and then forced Edie to write him a personal check before stabbing her, too.

“It’s very sad and has been very tough on the community,” Johnson said.

After the couple had been murdered, prosecutors said Waldon took several items from the house, tried to light the home on fire by turning the stove burners on high, and then took David’s car and set it on fire.

Neighbors News Channel 8 spoke with said they remember all the caution tape and barricades surrounding the street.

“I said what’s going on to the policeman, usually they’ll tell you somebody wrecked their motorcycle, something. He said, this whole area is a crime scene,” Johnson said.

Waldon was found guilty by a jury on several charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Burglary

Two counts of kidnapping

Robbery

Attempted arson

Arson

Theft

Tampering with physical evidence.

“Justice has been served, now we’ll see what the court does with it,” said William Paul, a neighbor.

The penalty phase will begin on Monday for Waldon. He is facing the death penalty.

8 On Your Side will be in the courtroom providing updates.

