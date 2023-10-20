Neighbors report gunplay, man arrested

Oct. 20—Things got tense when neighbors saw a man pull a handgun on his wife at a Lebanon apartment complex, according to court records.

The couple had been arguing in their apartment before she left, and he followed her to her car parked in the 400 block of W. Washington Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. She turned around to find him pointing a gun at her, and they returned to their apartment, witnesses reportedly told police.

Lebanon Police Patrolman Tyler Winings said he could hear yelling coming from the apartment and that he ordered bystanders to evacuate, according to the affidavit.

Anthony Richard Nelson, 28, left the apartment, and Winings ordered him to remove his hands from his jacket pockets and raise them, and then found the firearm in Nelson's pocket, Winings reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Nelson's wife, Karli Nelson, was reluctant to speak to police but said Nelson thought she was lying to him, that her father gave her the gun he used and that it had been locked in a safe, Winings reported.

The gun had seven rounds it its magazine and one in the chamber, according to the affidavit.

Several witnesses appeared to be frightened and some flagged police down as they arrived to tell them where the disturbance was, Winings reported.

Nelson was charged with one count of intimidation with a deadly weapon in Boone Superior Court I.

He was being held without bond in the Boone County Jail as of Thursday.