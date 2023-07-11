Neighbors reveal chilling last words of teen shot to death after knocking on wrong apartment door

Only Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom as a young woman cried on the stand. She testified that her boyfriend was shot and killed after knocking on the wrong door.

Omarian Banks,19, was killed in 2019. The attorneys for the defense say the shooting was in self-defense.

In court on Tuesday, jurors listened to some of the frantic calls for help. They also got the chance to hear from the accused killer who told a 911 dispatcher that he fired in self-defense.

Darryl Bynes is standing trial for the murder of Banks.

Prosecutors say Bynes, a husband and father of five, shot and killed Banks after the teen mistook Bynes’ apartment for the one he and his girlfriend shared.

