Neighbors run for cover as 40, 50 gunshots fired into home, injuring 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old girl is still in the hospital after someone sprayed her home with bullets in a drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta Tuesday night.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to neighbors who told her they heard the shots and ducked for cover.

People who live in this area told Channel 2 Action News they heard anywhere between 40 to 50 gunshots.

“It was so scary, it was like so scary to me,” one woman said, asking not to be identified.

Atlanta police said it happened on Venus Place at around 9:40 p.m.

According to neighbors, someone pulled up in a car and opened fire on the home.

“I grabbed my niece and hit the floor. Then I heard my sister say everybody get down,” the woman said.

The teenager survived.

“At first I just heard some gunshots, it was like pew, pew, pew. Then I heard boom, boom, pow, pow pow,” the woman said to Channel 2 Action News. “I’m just grateful to be here because that’s how bad it was.”

The investigation revealed that the girl was inside when shots were fired into the home from outside.

Police told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that they are still searching for the people involved in this shooting.

