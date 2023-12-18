Neighbors saw ‘shadowy’ figure running through Ocala apartment complex before 2 people were shot

Ocala police say they are still searching for the person who shot into an apartment Sunday evening, sending two people to the hospital.

People living in the Parkside Garden apartment complex said they saw a shadowy figure running past their windows before they ducked for cover, dodging bullets.

“I was shocked, like, I’m still shocked right now,” resident Drica Chatman said.

People told Eyewitness News off-camera that they didn’t hear arguing or shouting before the gunfire, which made it all the more unexpected.

“I was asleep, and when I heard the pop pop, I jumped up. I’m, like, oh my God. And that’s when my sister jumped up,” Chatman said.

The shooter fired at least eight times into the front door of the second-floor apartment.

Many of the residents saw the person run from the complex into the woods, but Chatman said her sister saw a shadowy figure run past her window before the shooting.

She said it didn’t set off any red flags until she heard a woman scream.

“I was, like, that must be coming from outside, and that’s when we seen the police and figured something had happened,” Chatman said. “And then we heard the next-door neighbor screaming over here.”

Police said a man and a woman were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, but police say the shooting was an isolated incident.

“It’s concerning to everybody in our community,” said Jeff Walczak, an Ocala police spokesman. “And what we do want to let our citizens know is this was an isolated incident. Our detectives are working hard to investigate this to try and bring justice to this situation.”

Police ask anyone with information to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000 or **TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

