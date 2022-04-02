Neighbors share video of shooting that injured teenagers in Daytona Beach

A shooting between teenagers in Daytona Beach ended with a teen in the trunk of a car in front of a funeral home.

Volusia County deputies said a 19-year-old was arrested and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were injured in the shooting.

Channel 9 received exclusive video of the shooting and spoke with a witness Saturday morning about the wakeup call he got Friday night.

It was a shock for one neighbor who said he thought things were getting better and safer on his block.

“I mean, I opened up my door and was actually smoked with gunfire,” the neighbor said. “I could hear the gunfire.”

Deputies said the shooting started after a verbal confrontation between the 15- and 16-year-old and the shooter’s 13-year-old brother.

The neighbor Channel 9 spoke with said another neighbor’s car and home were also hit with bullets.

“And to think that I can be sitting in my living room and have a bullet go through my house and kill me and my wife, because we’re not going anywhere,” the neighbor said.

Around 8:30 p.m., neighbors reported hearing arguments between two groups of teens, then at least seven gunshots.

“They’re running around fighting kids. And you can see them scattering. And then you can hear the shots and I looked down at kids running around,” he said.

Channel 9 obtained security footage of the shooting from one of the neighbors.

The video shows a group of people, flashes of light, followed by cars and people speeding off from a home.

Neighbors also told us they saw one girl drop to the ground.

Some people threw her in the trunk of a car and sped off. That car was found in front of a funeral home down the street and was a focus for investigators.

