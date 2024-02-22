Neighbors sheltered in place after police found drugs, guns and explosives in Orangevale home

Nearby residents in an Orangevale neighborhood were told to shelter in place Wednesday after Folsom police detectives found drugs, cash, guns and explosives in a home.

An extensive Folsom Police Department investigation targeting someone prohibited from owning or possessing firearms led detectives to the home in the 9100 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Orangevale, police said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Detectives from the department’s special investigations unit served a search warrant on Wednesday at the home.

The detectives found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, packaging for narcotics sales, about $2,000 in cash and several firearms including rifles and handguns, according to the post.

Police said the detectives also found explosives material at the home. Nearby residents were advised to shelter in place as authorities worked to remove the explosives. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s explosive ordnance disposal team was called and remove all explosives from the home.

Detectives arrested a 53-year-old Orangevale man at the home and booked him on several felony charges at the Sacramento County Main Jail. His bail was set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to appear for his arraignment Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive or explosive device, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing drugs for sale, transporting drugs and possessing drugs with a loaded gun, jail records show.

The Orangevale man also faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing an explosive.