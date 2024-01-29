Neighbors in shock following murder-suicide in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Neighbors of the Granada Hills murder victims are mourning a day after the shocking crime took place at a family home.

Police received a call Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and made a grisly discovery upon forcibly entering the house in the 600 block of Lerdo Avenue. There were four people dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say a father in his 80s, shot and killed his wife, who was also in her 80s, and their two adult children, who were in their 40s. Police say the father then turned the gun on himself, dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It’s shocking,” one local resident said to KTLA 5’s Carlos Saucedo. “You don’t expect something like that in your neighborhood.

There was a steady stream of visitors coming to the property to pay their respects on Sunday, with some dropping off flowers at the gate in front of the home.

A woman wipes away tears after leaving flowers at the gates of the home of where the murder-suicide took place.

Visitors left flowers at the home.

Police taped off the home on Saturday evening following the discovery of the four deceased.

Neighbors are still reeling following the murder-suicide.

Eva Amar lives in the home located in front of the house where the incident took place. She said the family was quiet, but always very nice during her interactions with them. But, she did hear some possible commotion coming from the house on Friday evening.

“I did hear something the night before,” she told KTLA 5. “It sounded like someone yelling, but it’s hard to tell which direction sounds are coming from up here.”

Police say there was a witness in the home at the time of the shooting, saying a female was left unharmed after she barricaded herself in a room. Authorities say she led them to a part of the house where there were multiple victims.

“I don’t know how much more terrifying and horrific of a scene it could be,” said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz. “When you have four persons who are deceased, the only positive point is that you at least have one witness who has survived this incident.”

No information has been released about the identities of the victims. The investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.