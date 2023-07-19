Neighbors shocked after Ponte Vedra man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

A Ponte Vedra man is behind bars after being accused of possessing child sexual abuse material. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Joshua Gumlia on Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Some of Gumlia’s neighbors that spoke with Action News Jax said they were completely shocked at the allegations. They said they never suspected anything like this and that Gumlia usually kept to himself.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“You see him come and go,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be named said. “He’s just normal guy, you would think that that’s not [sic]? That’s not really who he is, but he’s very reclusive.

That same neighbor also said that anything involving crimes against children is despicable.

“Well, you know, I’m father and grandfather, so that’s not very impressive,” the neighbor said.

Through a partnership with Northeast Florida Interagency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force (NEFL INTERCEPT), the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office found probable cause to arrest Gumlia on four felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. The sheriff’s office said digital forensics results led to his arrest. Investigators found Gumlia’s online search history which included descriptions of young children and porn.

The arrest warrant revealed a recorded interview detectives had with Gumlia at his job. It stated he “works with junior golfers” at the PGA Tour Performance Center TPC Sawgrass.

“And I just, it just makes you really want to just double check and triple check who you’re letting around your children,” St. Johns County resident Stephanie Wideman said.

The warrant also said he told detectives, “he knows it is wrong and disgusting and reprehensible, but he also feels like it’s a victimless crime.”

The sheriff’s office emailed a statement saying, “The children who are the subject of these images are victims. Subjects who seek out these images are fueling the sexual exploitation of children.”

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said possession of these images serves as a basis for protection.

“Investigators are able to look at your computer, your storage device, your phone, and determine how many times you’ve viewed that material,” Carson said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In a response by the PGA, they said that Gumlia no longer works for them.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories