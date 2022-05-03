Neighbors stunned after Lynn man charged with murder in the death of his father

Twenty two year old Thomas Tully was arraigned in Lynn District Court Tuesday on charges that he fatally stabbed his father, 58-year-old Michael Tully, inside the family’s Myrtle Street home Monday night.

The attack took place took place shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday.

A neighbor told me the victim, Michael Tully, was still clinging to life when emergency workers removed him from his house.

Michael Tully was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital.

The neighbor told me Tully’s son, Thomas, was quietly taken into custody.

“It’s so sad, I almost broke down in tears yesterday, after I realized what happened,” Vincent Grbic, a neighbor said.

At the District Attorney’s office request, a judged impounded the case file for sixty days while the case is still being investigated.

That means, the details of what happened in the violent attack are not publicly known.

Thomas Tully is charged with murder and assault and battery.

He is also charged with allegedly assaulting his mother with a knife.

She was not seriously hurt.

Defense attorney Ajarshi Sinha refused to answer questions about the case after the arraignment ended.

For the Lynn Police Department, the case hits close to home.

One of victim Michael Tully’s other sons is a Lynn Police officer.

Thomas Tully is held without bail and due back in Lynn District Court on May 31st.



