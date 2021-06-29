Neighbors stunned by young woman's killing

Jun. 29—HIGH POINT — Greg Johnson and Jackie Delph walk the same covered concourse on the first floor of their apartment building in a usually quiet area of north High Point, and they share a common shock at the killing of a young woman in a residence just one floor above them.

Johnson and Delph live in an apartment complex off of Samet Drive adjacent to the Palladium shopping center where 19-year-old High Point University student Gianna Rose Delgado was strangled to death June 21. The homicide happened in a second-floor apartment of the brick-framed, three-story building.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, of High Point was arrested in Delgado's killing after investigators said he fled the scene with the young woman's body in a tote inside the car he was driving. Cadogan was arrested in eastern Tennessee, where he reportedly had contacted a woman he knew online for help disposing of the body and car, but she instead contacted law enforcement.

On Tuesday morning at the apartment complex along Pallas Way, Johnson and Delph were among the residents who spoke with High Point Police Department officers on a door-to-door outreach. No other suspects are being sought in the homicide, but police Lt. B.J. MacFarland told The High Point Enterprise that witnesses are being asked to come forward.

When officers knocked on Johnson's door during the outreach, he readily answered questions but knew little about Delgado and what led up to her slaying.

Johnson told The Enterprise that he sometimes saw Delgado and Cadogan together walking a dog on the apartment complex grounds, and there was no indication of trouble or problems. That's what made the killing more unnerving.

"It was so close to home," Johnson said.

Delph, who has lived in her apartment for two months, told The Enterprise that she didn't know Delgado but, like Johnson, was stunned by the killing in her building.

"For the first few days I was scared to walk even to my mailbox," she said. "But I feel better about it now that they caught someone they say is responsible. I hope and pray that it's isolated."

High Point police are extraditing Cadogan from Tennessee and will charge him with first-degree murder and felony concealment of death.

