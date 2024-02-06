Neighbors suspected of shady business at Gwinnett home that was site of massive drug bust

Drugs and lawn equipment are part of a massive Gwinnett County raid that led to the arrests of four people including the homeowner.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the home in unincorporated Buford Tuesday, where neighbors said they had some suspicions about the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Even with their suspicions, they didn’t expect such a large law enforcement presence at the home Monday night.

Police said two adjoining homes at the sprawling Gwinnett County estate on Kay Morgan Road was a hub for prescription drugs, specifically oxycodone.

Police and federal law enforcement officers spent 14 hours at the home filling trucks with items from both houses.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested 41-year-old Charles Mosely and 50-year-old Regina Crane at the home. Both are charged with possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. The homeowner, Bobby Mosely, is in federal custody facing more charges.

A man who said he is the homeowner’s nephew, Rodney Mosely, said he was surprised by the arrests.

“Babby’s a real good guy,” Rodney Mosely said. “He rents houses, buys houses, rents them out. We thought it’s his business and that’s what he does.”

Dave Flood knew something big was happening as he drove by the home Monday and saw the massive police presence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It was just lined up all the way around the street,” Flood said. “We suspected things were going on (that were) kind of shady with that house. Every time we’d drive by we’d see a lot of vehicles in the driveway.”

Flood said Bobby Mosely actually re-did his roof years ago and he never suspected he would be the target of such a large investigation.

“He came to the house after he did our roofing job and he was very cordial and polite,” Flood said.

Police have not identified the fourth person who was arrested or the charges that person and Bobby Mosely are facing.