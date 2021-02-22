Neighbors Team Up to Protect Asian Family's Home After Teens Throw Racist Insults and Rocks in OC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Neighbors have banded together to help an Asian American family rest peacefully at night after being continuously harassed by teens at their home in Ladera Ranch, Orange County, California. Several teens have reportedly terrorized Haijun Si’s home by throwing rocks at it, shouting racial slurs, pounding the door and running away, and at one point, leaving a pornographic picture in front of his door, according to KCAL9.

  Si had already called the authorities on the culprits and the sheriff came to his home seven times. The harassment continued even after installing cameras and a fence, as the detectives instructed. It is unclear why his family was being targeted. However, neighbors made sure Si and his family felt safer in the community. They set up a Facebook group where volunteers could register to stand guard outside Si's home to deter any more attacks. “I am very thankful for my neighbors. We have five peaceful nights, no one knocking on the door. I don’t need to keep watching,” Si said. Si and his family had no further encounters with the teens since the neighbors set up their shifts. “We have seen multiple attempts already for the teenagers that have come this way. They see us and they turn around. Will this make them stop forever? Probably not. But at least this family can have some peace,” one of his neighbors said. Democratic Rep. Mike Levin condemned the recent attacks on Si’s house in his tweet on Sunday, AsAmNews reported. “Racism and hate cannot be tolerated on any level,” Levin said. “The rise in violence toward Asian Americans across our country is unacceptable, and it’s particularly disturbing right here in our own community. Everyone deserves to feel welcome here.”

Twitter user @mle428, who also volunteered to guard Si’s house against the attackers, said one of the parents allegedly threatened to sue their neighbor for “posting the videos of her kid engaging in a hate crime.”

Feature Images via CBS Los Angeles (screenshot)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

'Mulan' Star Tzi Ma is Racially Harassed at Pasadena Whole Foods

Man Arrested in Punching of Elderly Filipino Woman in San Diego Thanks to Community Tips

UPDATE: Philadelphia Police Reveal Group Assaulted and Robbed Man in October 2019

Teen Tries to 'Bake' Dog for Asians in Racist TikTok Video

Recommended Stories

  • Navy Veteran Dies After Police Allegedly Kneel on His Neck During Mental Health Crisis

    A Filipino American man in Antioch, California has reportedly died after a police officer kneeled on the man's neck. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred during a police intervention last December while the man was suffering from a mental health crisis. Angelo Quinto, 30, had been slipping into episodes of paranoia after he sustained a head injury, his family said.

  • Woman says no one helped her when baby was punched on New York subway

    NYPD recently beefed up the subway system’s security after several incidents involving stabbings

  • German special forces mistaken for terrorists after training mix-up in Arizona

    German special forces soldiers on a training mission in the US nearly caused a diplomatic incident earlier this month, it has emerged. The German unit’s insistence on secrecy went badly wrong when a local hospital contacted the FBI over fears they could be extremists planning a terror attack. Germany’s Special Forces Command (KSK) holds regular freefall parachute training in the small Arizona town of Eloy, just south of Phoenix, because of the clear weather conditions. The training takes place with the agreement of the US authorities and the German army has posted several videos from previous years on social media. But the fact the training is not a top secret mission does not appear to have fully registered with two of the special forces soldiers. The soldiers in question were sent to the local hospital to inquire about medical facilities in the event any member of the unit was injured. But when they were asked to show their IDs they refused and instead produced Nato movement orders, which alarmed the hospital staff.

  • A Black woman called authorities after her neighbor hanged a KKK flag in their window that faces her home in Michigan, reports say

    According to Detroit Free Press, the flag was later removed by the neighbor after police arrived to investigate why they displayed the racist flag.

  • Woman takes drastic revenge on boyfriend after allegedly catching him cheating: 'So extra and petty'

    User Emely Zambrano made it very, very clear to her boyfriend that she knew what was going on.

  • Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload

    A shootout that left three people dead and wounded two more at a Louisiana gun store and shooting range began when a customer refused to unload his weapon, an operator of the store said. The Jefferson Parish coroner said 47-year-old Herbert “Noah” Fischbach, of Jefferson, 59-year-old Veronica Billiot, of Belle Chasse, and 27-year-old Joshua Jamal Williams, of New Orleans were killed in the shootout Saturday afternoon at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto previously said the shooter initially struck two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building.

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • Gina Carano Says Disney Accidentally Sent Revealing Email Before She Was Fired

    The writing was on the wall for Carano's firing even before her recent controversial social media post.

  • What I learned when I recreated the famous 'doll test' that looked at how Black kids see race

    What it means when Black children prefer white dolls. commerceandculturestock/Moment via Getty ImagesBack in the 1940s, Kenneth and Mamie Clark – a husband-and-wife team of psychology researchers – used dolls to investigate how young Black children viewed their racial identities. They found that given a choice between Black dolls and white dolls, most Black children preferred to play with white dolls. They ascribed positive characteristics to the white dolls but negative characteristics to the Black ones. Then, upon being asked to describe the doll that looked most like them, some of the children became “emotionally upset at having to identify with the doll that they had rejected.” The Clarks concluded that Black children – as a result of living in a racist society – had come to see themselves in a negative light. Kenneth Clark and Mamie Phipps Clark in 1945. Washington Area Spark/flickr, CC BY I first heard about the Clarks’ doll experiment with preschool children during a Black studies class in college in the early 2000s. But it wasn’t until one of my daughters came home from preschool one day in 2017 talking about how she didn’t like being Black that I decided to create the doll test anew. Struggling with identity When my daughter attended a diverse preschool, there weren’t any issues. But when she switched over to a virtually all-white preschool, my daughter started saying she didn’t like her dark skin. I tried to assuage her negative feelings about the skin she was in. I told her, “I like it.” She just quipped, “You can have it.” But it wasn’t just her skin color she had a problem with. She told me she also wanted blue eyes “like the other kids” at her school. Perturbed, I spoke with others about the episode. I began to suspect that if my daughter had identity issues despite being raised by a culturally aware Black mom like me – an educator at that – then countless other Black children throughout America were probably experiencing some sort of internalized self-hatred as well. In search of the cause The Clarks’ research was used in the 1954 landmark Brown v. Board of Education case to advance the cause of integrated schools. Their findings about Black children’s negative view of themselves were attributed to the effects of segregation. But I knew from experience that the preference for whiteness that the Clarks found was not limited to just Black kids in segregated schools in the 20th century. It was affecting Black kids in integrated schools in the 21st century as well. Maybe, I thought, the racial bias wasn’t related to schools as much as it was to the broader society in which we live. Maybe it was much more nuanced than whether Black kids attended an all-Black school or went to school alongside other kids. But to verify that Black kids were still viewing their Blackness in a negative light the way the Clarks found that they were back in the 1940s, I would have to do so as a researcher. So I set out to get my doctorate in early childhood education and began to look deeper into how children develop racial identities. A new approach In their doll test studies, the Clarks prompted young children to respond to questions of character. They would ask questions like, which doll – the Black one or the white one – was the nice doll? This required the children to select a doll to answer the question. This experiment – and prior research by the Clarks – showed that young children notice race and that they have racial preferences. While these studies let us know that – contrary to what some people may think – children do, in fact, see color, the tests were far from perfect. Although I respect the Clarks for what they contributed to society’s understanding of how Black children see race, I believe their doll tests were really kind of unnatural – and, I would even argue, quite stressful. What if, for instance, the children were not forced to choose between one doll or the other, but could choose dolls on their own without any adults prodding them? And what if there were more races and ethnicities available from which to choose? With these questions in mind, I placed four racially diverse dolls (white, Latina, Black with lighter skin, and Black with medium skin) in a diverse preschool classroom and observed Black preschool girls as they played for one semester. My work was published in Early Childhood Education, a peer-reviewed journal. I felt choosing to watch the children play – rather than sitting them down to be interviewed – would allow me to examine their preferences more deeply. I wanted to get at how they actually behaved with the dolls – not just what they said about the dolls. Girls play with dolls at a table set up in a yard. Derek Davis/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Observing play in action Without asking specific questions as the Clarks did, I still found a great deal of bias in how the girls treated the dolls. The girls rarely chose the Black dolls during play. On the rare occasions that the girls chose the Black dolls, they mistreated them. One time a Black girl put the doll in a pot and pretended to cook the doll. That’s not something the girls did with the dolls that weren’t Black. When it came time to do either of the Black dolls’ hair, the girls would pretend to be hairstylists and say, “I can’t do that doll’s hair. It’s too big,” or, “It’s too curly.” But they did the hair for the dolls of other ethnicities. While they preferred to style the Latina doll’s straight hair, they were also happy to style the slightly crimped hair of the white doll as well. The children were more likely to step over or even step on the Black dolls to get to other toys. But that didn’t happen with the other dolls. What it means Back in the 1950s, the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, used the Clarks’ doll test research as evidence for the need to desegregate schools. Yet in my own doll test study, more than half a century later in an integrated setting, I found the same anti-Black bias was still there. Children are constantly developing their ideas about race, and schools serve as just one context for racial learning. I believe adults who care about the way Black children see themselves should create more empowering learning environments for Black children. Whether it be in the aisles of the beauty section of a grocery store, the main characters selected for a children’s movie or the conversations parents have at the dinner table, Black children need spaces that tell them they are perfect just the way they are.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Toni Sturdivant, Texas A&M University-Commerce. Read more:How public schools fail to recognize Black prodigiesBlack America’s ‘bleaching syndrome’ Toni Sturdivant does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Black man sues Chicago Police Department over violent arrest

    Video shows the officers run toward Leroy Kennedy as he is walking. One of the officers slam him against a wall and then takes him down to the ground.

  • Woody Allen slams ‘Allen v. Farrow’ docuseries revisiting sexual abuse claim

    Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, also an adoptive daughter of Mia, slammed the docuseries in a statement to "The Hollywood Reporter," saying filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick "had no interest in the truth…"

  • The rise and fall of Pan Am

    In 1970 alone, Pan Am carried 11 million passengers to 86 countries worldwide. But after decades of financial turbulence, Pan Am went bust.

  • Sara Menker, CEO of Gro Intelligence, Believes Big Data Can Save Our Climate and Food Supply

    Menker, an ex-Wall Street trader, has turned her attention to "two of the biggest challenges we face as humanity."

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court says Trump must release tax records as president to mark 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure that smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.