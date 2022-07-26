Neighbors terrified after same Clayton County house shot up at least 3 times

Some families living in a Clayton County neighborhood are afraid to leave their homes after a string of drive-by shootings.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne was on Campfire Drive, where there were still bullet holes in one home, which has been involved in at least three shooting incidents.

The shootings started in December with the most recent happening on Sunday.

Clayton County police captain Christopher Windley said that an 18-year-old resident of the house, Brenden Hailey, told police he and an acquaintance heard gunshots and bullets hitting the house.

Hailey said he saw a car down the street and three men standing there shooting at the house, so he fired back. But he couldn’t describe what the suspects looked like.

On April 13, the house had been similarly shot up. A front glass door shattered and there were multiple bullet holes in the home’s exterior and windows. On April 27, police responded to reports of shots fired and a witness told officers that five or six men got out of a red Dodge Charger armed with rifles and headed toward the same house. Witnesses reported hearing two shots.

Windley said there was another shots fired call on Campfire Drive on Dec. 31, but he thinks that one was celebrator gunfire.

Winne talk to the homeowner, Keilah Hailey, via text. She said she put the home up for sale on Monday for the sake of her neighbors’ safety and her own.

“My home has been my pride and joy over the last 10 years,” Keilah Hailey said. “I have raised my children in this home and have been a good neighbor, not causing any trouble. I now must leave my home due to the senseless gun activity between groups of young men.”

“It has been nothing but the grace of God and prayers that we’re all alive, no one was hurt and it’s God’s guidance that’s helping me maintain and keep my sanity during this extremely stressful, painful time,” Keilah Hailey said.

Windley said Brenden Hailey and a friend, Montevius Garrison, were arrested Sunday and charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and a marijuana charge. Windley said he believes Brenden Hailey knows more than what he is telling police.

His mother told Winne that Brenden is a good kid who has made some bad choices in life.

Windley said he hopes someone calls his department or Crimestoppers to help find the shooters.

“We’re doing everything that we can diligently do to make sure that we can get the people off the street in reference to committing these crimes,” Windley said. “We’re even asking the public if they’ve seen anything or witnessed anything that they can actually come back and reach out to us. It can be anonymous.”

In the meantime, neighbors are scared.

Elaine Stubbs has lived on the street for 38 years. She said the repeated shootings are unnerving.

“When you hear gunshots and repeatedly, constantly, guns are going off, you are totally afraid and you want to be crawling on the floor,” Stubbs said. “We have older people that’s here that’s over seventy years old that are afraid to drive out of the street to go to the grocery store.”