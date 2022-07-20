Neighbors testify Martens 'expressionless'

Jul. 20—The morning after 10-year-old Victoria Martens was murdered in 2016, the girl's mother, Michelle Martens, repeatedly made one comment: "She said she killed my daughter," neighbors testified Tuesday.

One neighbor told jurors that she became infuriated by what appeared to be Martens' lack of concern for her two children.

"I kept begging her, where are your kids?" Sharlene Benavidez, Martens' neighbor, testified Tuesday on the fifth day of Fabian Gonzales' trial for his role in Victoria's death.

"I asked her like five times and she wouldn't say anything," she recalled. Benavidez and other witnesses testified that Martens appeared remote and expressionless. "She didn't have any reaction."

Benavidez said she became so concerned for the welfare of Martens' children that she began to walk over to Martens' apartment, but was stopped by her daughter.

"It really was strange to me that she didn't ask any questions," Benavidez said of Martens.

Martens' youngest child, Victoria's brother, was staying with his father the night of the slaying and was unharmed.

Victoria was strangled and dismembered on Aug. 23, 2016, in her mother's West Side Albuquerque apartment.

Prosecutors allege that Gonzales and his cousin, Jessica Kelley, worked together to dismember the girl and clean the apartment to destroy evidence of the killing.

Kelley, 37, pleaded no contest in 2019 to six felony charges, including child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12. Kelley was sentenced in April to 44 years in prison, although she will be eligible for parole in half that time.

Martens, 40, pleaded guilty in 2018 to child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12. She faces 12-15 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Both women were required by their plea agreements to testify in Gonzales' trial.

Kelley testified last week that a man she didn't know barged into Martens' apartment and strangled Victoria in her bedroom while Kelley smoked a cigarette on the balcony.

Gonzales is on trial for charges including child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12.

Gonzales' attorney, Stephen Aarons, told jurors last week that Kelley acted alone without the knowledge of either Martens or Gonzales.

Aarons also alleges that Kelley received a generous plea deal in exchange for her testimony.

Kelley testified last week that she decided to kill both her co-defendants and struck Martens in the face with an iron.

Aarons told jurors in opening statements last week that, as Martens fled the apartment, Kelley told her that her daughter was dead.

Neighbors in Martens' apartment complex testified Tuesday that chaos erupted about 4:30 a.m. the morning after Victoria's killing.

Benavidez said she was awakened that morning by Gonzales pounding on the door of her apartment. By the time Benavidez got to her door, Gonzales was knocking at the apartment downstairs where he told residents to call 911.

Then, Martens approached with a gash on her forehead, and blood on her face, chest and arms, said Myriah Bitah, Benavidez's daughter, who was living with her mother at the time.

Bitah overheard Martens say: "She killed my daughter," she told jurors.

"I just remember seeing Michelle's face. She was in shock, but she didn't really have emotion on her face. She was there, but she wasn't there."

Others testified that the previous evening they saw Kelley carry Victoria's body down the stairs from Martens' apartment.

Victor Rojas-Acevedo, Martens' next-door neighbor, said he and other family members returned home from a park about 8:45 p.m. the night of Victoria's death.

Gonzales and Martens were sitting in Martens' car in front of the apartment building singing and "dancing" to loud music, Rojas-Acevedo testified. The two also were drinking from a bottle, he said.

Kelley emerged from Martens' apartment cradling a girl wrapped in a blanket and began walking down the outside stairway, he told jurors.

Only the child's hair and feet were visible, he said. Kelley "looked like she was struggling" to carry the girl, he said. "She was having trouble walking."

Then, Kelley yelled, "are you ready?" and Gonzales answered, "no, not yet," Rojas-Acevedo told jurors. Kelley carried the girl back up the stairs to the apartment, he said.

Rojas-Acevedo said he was awakened early the next morning by Martens screaming "stop, stop," in the apartment next door.

"We heard what sounded like running" inside Martens' apartment, he told jurors. "It sounded like fighting, banging on the walls, as well."

The "chaos" next door stopped and resumed several times before Martens ran out of her front door and down the stairs, he said. Then, Martens joined Gonzales in front of the apartment building.

Martens told Gonzales, "I think she killed her," and Fabian responded, "It's OK, babe, let's go," Rojas-Acevedo said.

The two then walked to another neighbor's apartment where Albuquerque police arrested them.

An officer charged up to Martens' apartment and called for Kelley by name, then forced his way into the apartment after getting no response, Rojas-Acevedo testified.

Kelley testified last week that she set fire to Victoria's body in a bathtub as police tried to enter the apartment. Kelley then jumped off the balcony, injuring her ankle.

Kelley was quickly arrested on the grounds of the apartment complex.