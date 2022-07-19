Neighbors told to stay inside homes as Fayetteville police investigate “active situation”

Police in Fayetteville are asking people in one neighborhood to stay inside their homes.

Fayetteville police posted on its Facebook page that it is investigating a scene in the Woodbyne Subdivision off of White Road.

“Please avoid the area and any residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes while the investigation is on going.”

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to police to confirm what they are investigating.

City officials and police said they could not release any information other than what was posted on Facebook.

The Fayetteville Police Department is requesting that all residents in the area of the Woodbyne Subdivision shelter in... Posted by Fayette County (GA) 911 on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

