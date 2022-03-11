Neighbor's Trampoline Damages Siding On House: Blotter

BUFFALO GROVE, IL — The following information comes from the Buffalo Grove Police Department (except when noted) and court records as a record of incidents reported to police and those arrested on criminal charges, which represent accusations by the state that are often dropped or reduced.

ARRESTS

NO VALID LICENSE

Carlos R. Garcia Molina, 19, of the 1400 block of E. Ports O Call Drive, Palatine, is accused of operating a motor vehicle with no valid license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 24, following a traffic crash at McHenry and Arlington Heights roads. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond and was assigned a court date of April 8.

INCIDENTS

THEFT

An employee at Mariano's, 400 block of Half Day Road, reported at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 28, that someone had stolen her wallet. She told police she had been resetting products, took a break and returned to her backpack, which was located where she had been working, and it was missing. Security footage showed a man, wearing a black COVID-19 mask, hat, jacket, pants and white shoes, take the wallet.

A Rachel Lane resident called police on March 4 to report she was due a FedEx package from Verizon containing a new iPhone 13. The company told her that she would need to sign for the package upon delivery. She left the house between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., returned home to find a tampered package that had been retaped, but was minus the phone. She said she had never been notified by Verizon regarding signature.

A Manchester Court resident reported on March 7 that two days earlier, two packages had been delivered. One was supposed to have contained an Apple Watch from Costco, but it was missing.

A Villa Verde Drive resident called police on March 7 to report that on the prior day, their new protective laptop case had been stolen from the lobby. It had been delivered by Amazon, but could not be found.

ACCIDENTAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY



A Cumberland Lane resident reported at 11:39 p.m. March 5, their neighbor's trampoline had damaged the siding on their house. They said one of the holes went through their house completely, causing damage to the inside of the house. Police talked to the neighbor, whose fence was also damaged by the trampoline.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

A person called police at 1:07 p.m. March 6, to report they had parked their car at St. Mary's Church, 50 N. Buffalo Grove Road, to attend Mass between 11:25 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. When they returned to their car, they found the left front door had been keyed.

DISTURBANCE

Police were called to the Woodman's gas station, 1500 block of E. Deerfield Parkway, at 5:19 p.m. March 8, for a report of an argument at the gas pumps. The caller, who was seated inside their car and crying, said another person pulled in behind her at the gas pump, got out of his truck and started yelling at her. She said the man was also standing in front of the pump, so she couldn't get gas. The man told police he was upset because the woman had cut the line when she didn't follow pavement markings, which control traffic in the parking lot.

