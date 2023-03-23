Neighbors say violence out of control after man shot to death at Cobb apartment complex

A man was shot to death at a troubled Cobb County apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was in Marietta, where police were at the Pines at West Cobb apartment complex just two weeks ago after a tow truck driver pulled a gun on another resident.

The most recent shooting happened around 7 p.m. and left one man dead after an argument broke out.

Kevin Morales said he jumped when he heard his neighbors fighting before the gunshots rang out.

“We just heard a bunch of commotion upstairs,” Morales said. “They ran downstairs and I just heard about four shots go off, then after that, a bunch of panicking going on.

Morales ran outside and found his neighbor lifeless near the front door.

“I checked his pulse, no pulse,” Morales said. “I checked his breathing, no breathing.”

Neighbors believe the shooting happened inside the house and the victim was carried outside. The victim’s identity has not been released and so far, no one has been arrested.

Two weeks ago, Channel 2 Action News spoke to a father two said a tow truck driver beat him up and pulled a gun on him after trying to tow cars over expired stickers.

The violence has become too much for some neighbors, who say that at this point, neighbors say they are ready to move.

“I’ve been looking,” Morales said. “I definitely don’t want to stay here anymore.”

Justin Phipps lives a few doors down and said all the violence is becoming too much for his three young kids.

“As a father, you’re trying to protect your kids,” Carter said. “While you’re trying to stay out of the way, you’re trying to keep them out of the way as well.”