Neighbors vs. neighbor

Jan. 26—A Regent Street homeowner has become the subject of her neighbors' ire as they firmly believe she's hosting a drug house and is endangering their families. Some neighbors say they've been living in "fear" the past three years.

Six of the neighbors recently banded together and filed claims in small claims court. They each sought $5,000 from Carly Haseley, the owner of 17 Regent St., and another $5,000 from Haseley's parents, Daniel and Deborah Haseley, who, the neighbors assert, have enabled their daughter's behavior by paying her bills.

The neighbors' claims were heard — and dismissed — in Lockport City Court on Thursday. Niagara Falls City Court Judge Jenelle Faso heard the cases, after Lockport City Court judges William Watson and Thomas DiMillo recused themselves.

Carly Haseley, 40, did not show up for court, but her parents did, and they said they're not sure why Carly wasn't present.

Before the proceedings began, Daniel Haseley said his daughter has struggled with mental health issues and has a prior history of substance abuse. While insisting he's not making excuses for her, he said Carly's neighbors have taunted her — one or more make "comments" through their home security systems as Carly walks by their houses, and many of them are "watching her every move" whenever she leaves her home.

Faso began the proceedings by saying she could not award damages for claims of "pain and suffering" and that any monetary award was contingent on demonstrated property damage.

"If you have documentation of something that was damaged on your property, then I could consider it, but if it's a 'she bothers us' situation, this is not the proper forum," Faso said.

The judge then called Dennis Stachera, whose house is across the street from Carly Haseley's house, to make his case.

Stachera told Faso that he had to buy an alarm system after finding one of Haseley's guests on his property, looking into his windows.

Faso asked whether the police had been called. Stachera said there had been many calls made, then pointed out the five other claimants in the courtroom, and added, "My witnesses here all have documentation of them."

That documentation showed 33 calls were made to Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Drug Task Force throughout 2023 and Stachera said those calls were made in response to 33 separate incidents.

Outside court, Police Chief Steven Abbott told the Union-Sun & Journal that he was unable to immediately confirm the exact number of calls to LPD regarding Haseley's property, but he said "numerous" calls were fielded.

Before court, Stachera told the US&J that he and the other claimants — Darcy Croft, John and Jessica McGwyer, John Mellas and Chris Maloni — all believe Haseley's house is a drug house and he personally is "terrified" by the prospect of "drive-by shootings" in their neighborhood. Their belief is based on neighborhood knowledge of Haseley's past substance use and brushes with law enforcement, as well as, they say, their frequent observation of people coming and going from her house day and night.

Stachera, a former Lockport alderman who remains active in local civic and Republican affairs, said he believes 17 Regent qualifies as a "nuisance" property similar to 96 Locust St., which the City of Lockport moved to have declared a public nuisance last fall over a high number of 911 calls involving drugs, petty crimes and violent crimes.

Faso, while sounding sympathetic to the neighbors' plight, reiterated that small claims court is "not the forum" for their grievances and suggested they pursue civil action in State Supreme Court.

Of the neighbors' complaint about Haseley's parents, Faso was less sympathetic, saying their argument about the parents "enabling" Haseley isn't relevant. They don't own the house, and their daughter is an adult, she pointed out.

After court, the suing neighbors gathered and Stachera told them he would file a claim in state court concerning 17 Regent.

Haseley could not be reached to comment Thursday afternoon. This reporter knocked on her front door and there was no answer.