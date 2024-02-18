Neighbors weigh in on airport lawsuit
After a lawsuit was filed against the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, opinions from impacted residents and pilots have flooded in. Carly Moore has the latest.
After a lawsuit was filed against the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, opinions from impacted residents and pilots have flooded in. Carly Moore has the latest.
Jay Powell's political conundrum is getting more challenging with each new week of 2024.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Oh, and they start at just $7.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Here's what the latest health news says about exercise, depression and more.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
In a little over a week’s time (February 26-29) around 85,000 or so attendees will descend upon the Fira de Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2024. Like every other major in-person event, the last few years have been rocky for MWC.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
Struggling EV startup Faraday Future owes the landlord of its Los Angeles headquarters nearly $1 million after missing the last two months' rent, TechCrunch has learned. The landlord, Rexford Industrial, filed a previously unreported lawsuit against Faraday Future this week in Los Angeles Superior Court that accuses the startup of missing its January and February lease payments, as well as associated maintenance fees and taxes. Faraday Future is also being sued by the landlord of an office it has leased in San Jose since 2022.
Amazon alleged in a legal filing published Friday morning that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional. SpaceX and Trader Joe's -- companies that, like Amazon, have repeatedly faced labor law violations from the federal agency -- have recently made similar attacks that threaten national worker protections. This is just Amazon's latest attempt to block union organizing in its fulfillment centers.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Mary Ann dropped some hot takes, Karyne jumped back in the saddle and Alex tagged along for the ride. Karyne wanted to talk about the latest round at the intersection of AI and crypto, while Alex riffed on Hippo Harvest's $21 million fundraise for indoor robot farming.
Are you ready to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities?
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
House Republicans impeached President Biden’s top border official on Tuesday for allegedly violating U.S. immigration laws.
The makeup-removing cloth is 'magic,' according to the actress — and more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers agree.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor emerges from stealth mode with a new AI company.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000+ Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.