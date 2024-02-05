Neighbours airs a huge twist over David's death

Neighbours spoilers follow from Monday's episode (February 5), which is streaming now on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours has revealed that Paul Robinson and Eden Shaw are hiding a dark secret following David Tanaka's death.

The big twist aired in Monday's episode, as Paul paid a visit to Eden in hospital and gave him a frightening warning.

Paul was left devastated last week as news reached Ramsay Street that his beloved son David had died while on holiday.

Eden sparked the tragedy when he gatecrashed the relaxing break that David was enjoying with Aaron Brennan, Leo Tanaka, Krista Sinclair and Nicolette Stone.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Krista Sinclair to face funeral ban after David Tanaka's death

In Monday's episode, major questions remained over how Eden knew where to find his ex-girlfriend Krista and how he discovered that she's expecting his baby.

While quizzed by policeman Andrew Rodwell at the hospital, Eden made out that he followed Krista from Erinsborough. He added that he overheard Krista talking to Leo about the baby when the couple were on a bush walk together.

Krista immediately contradicted this version of events, telling Andrew that she only spoke to Leo about the baby when they were at the holiday rental.

Later, there was a potential answer to the mystery as Paul visited Eden at the hospital. Their heated conversation revealed that they were both hiding something.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Sadie Rodwell to be drawn into David Tanaka's death storyline

Hinting that a secret deal had previously been struck, a desperate Eden said: "You're going to help me. It's only a fair exchange."

Paul replied: "Enough. You don't get to bargain. What you're going to do is you're going to shut your mouth and you're going to keep it shut if you have any sense of self-preservation whatsoever.

"Understand this: you've made an enemy. One who will never, ever give up. So whether you're in jail or out, I'm there. You are done."

Does this mean that Paul was responsible for sending Eden to Krista and Leo and inadvertently causing David's death?

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like