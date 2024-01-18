Neighbours' David, Aaron and Nicolette to receive a sinister threat from Veronica

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' David Tanaka, Aaron Brennan and Nicolette Stone all receive a worrying threat next week as new villain Veronica McLain turns even nastier.

Nicolette takes drastic action as she hopes to get Veronica out of her life for good, but her latest decision only makes matters worse.

Veronica blames Nicolette for her split from her husband Sasha and his subsequent disappearance. Since arriving on our screens earlier this month, she has been putting pressure on Nicolette to track down Sasha.

So far, Veronica has shown what she's capable of by briefly abducting Isla Tanaka, as well as distributing private images of Nicolette to humiliate her.

Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Next week, Nicolette sees a light at the end of the tunnel when Sasha offers to meet her. Nicolette tells Sasha that Veronica has been stalking her, so she needs him to get in touch with his ex to give her the closure she needs.

This suggestion goes down badly with Sasha, who's unsure whether he wants to see Veronica again.

Sasha changes the subject by urging Nicolette to admit that there was a genuine connection between them. Nicolette denies that it was anything more than a scheme to her, but there's a sense that she may not be telling the truth.

Sasha ultimately agrees to contact Veronica and clarify that he didn't sleep with Nicolette, hoping this will be enough to convince her to back off.

Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Nicolette breathes a sigh of relief, but she's not celebrating for long as Veronica soon turns up again.

Veronica confronts Nicolette, David and Aaron, revealing that Sasha emailed her to reveal that he has gone into deeper hiding after Nicolette tipped him off over her obsessive behaviour.

Blaming the trio for this, Veronica bitterly vows to make Nicolette, Aaron and David pay.

Aaron and David try to take their mind off the drama by organising some time alone in the pool at the share house, their old home.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

The couple reflect on old times and there's a joyful moment when David reveals that he wants to expand their family.

Neighbours bosses recently revealed that Nicolette, Aaron, David, Leo Tanaka and Krista Sinclair will all head off on holiday together later this month, with the events during the break culminating in a tragedy.

Could Veronica play a role in the big drama to come?

Neighbours airs Veronica's threat on Wednesday, January 24.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

