Neighbours' guilt at not spotting crashed car of missing teenagers in Snowdonia

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, Hugo Morris were found dead following an overnight camping trip in Wales. (PA)

Locals who live near the scene where four teenagers were found dead have expressed "feelings of guilt" over failing to spot their crashed car.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Snowdonia, North Wales, on Tuesday.

The A-level students, aged 16 to 18, were the subject of a major search after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip in the area.

Residents in Garreg, Snowdonia, have now told of their shock and sadness after failing to spot their car and any possible chance to save the boys.

Councillor June Jones said: "So many people have contacted me saying ‘I drove past so many times and didn’t notice the car. If I had been there earlier I might have been able to help'. That’s the outpouring - they are feelings of guilt.

"I want to thank the person who reported the car there and also the emergency services.

"They did a tremendous job to deal with the situation."

Police launched a major search after the teens were reported missing on Monday. (PA) (PA Video, PA Images)

On Tuesday, North Wales Police confirmed that the four bodies had been found inside the car, which left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

Their Ford Fiesta was discovered overturned and partially submerged in water.

It was discovered in the village of Garreg, near Porthmadog, around 80 miles from their homes in Shrewsbury.

The car is believed to have been spotted by a passing bin lorry whose driver reported the sighting off a winding mountain road to police.

The four friends had gone 80 miles from home for a night of adventure in Snowdonia when their car flipped off the road.

The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon when the boys' families failed to hear from them - and a huge search involving police, Coastguard and mountain rescue teams was launched.

Police and rescue teams had been searching a huge area of land made more difficult by the treacherous mountainous landscape around Snowdonia.

Cllr Jones, who represents the Glaslyn ward on Gwynedd council added: "I think people will be shocked for a long time.

"People want answers. Why? What happened there? What happened?"

Supt Owain Llewelyn said the crash was thought to be a "tragic accident" and an investigation was on-going.

Watch: Mother describes 'nightmare' after son among four teenagers found dead in North Wales

I feel like I’m in a nightmare

Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, spoke about her grief after the body of her son was found.

Posting on social media, she wrote: "I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from, but I’m not.

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness, but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away."

Beth Head, 18 and a friend of Hugo, described him as "a lovely and funny young lad" saying he would be missed deeply.

She said: "I will forever cherish all the memories and laughs we had a work together [sic], my thoughts go to his family at this time."

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the boys were A-level students, offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the teenagers and said it had put in place a range of support measures to help those affected.

Trinity Churches said it would offer “time and space to pray” at the Trinity Centre in Meole Brace from 9am on Wednesday, while Shrewsbury Abbey is open all day for prayer and reflection.

A tribute left for the boys at a local church. (SWNS)

Devastating news

Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford said it was “devastating news” to hear of the boys’ deaths.

“My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable,” he added in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and local Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor said in a joint statement: “This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident."

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday.

He said: “Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta vehicle on its roof, partially submerged in water.

“Tragically, the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.

“The families of the missing boys have been informed.

“At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.”