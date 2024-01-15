Neighbours newcomer Chelsea to hatch mysterious Paul plan

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours will air mysterious scenes for newcomer Chelsea Murphy in the coming week, as she is revealed to have a secret interest in Paul Robinson.

Chelsea will make her debut in scenes airing on Thursday, January 18 and Monday, January 22, when she makes a surprise arrival in Erinsborough.

Cara and Remi Varga-Murphy are enjoying dinner with Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka, when the group are interrupted by an unexpected visitor: Cara's sister, Chelsea.

While Cara is thrilled to see her sibling, Remi's enthusiasm is far more muted. Charming Chelsea is soon holding court at the dinner, winning over David and Aaron and talking up her excitement over reconnecting with her family.

She soon reveals that she has also lined up several meetings to pitch her new fragrance to Melbourne retailers while she's in town.

The next morning, Remi is unimpressed when she hears that Chelsea has been giving son JJ pointers on how to win over his crush, Sadie Rodwell. Remi is left feeling even more left out when Cara doesn't back up her concerns.

Remi's frustrations over the situation only grow when she comes across Chelsea catching up with David and Aaron again, as she worries that her sister-in-law is inserting herself into all aspects of her life.

When Remi vents to Cara that she feels like her wife is a different person around Chelsea, Cara points out how much it means to her to be able to spend time with her sister, adding that Chelsea won't be around forever.

However, Cara is moved when she later learns that Chelsea is thinking about making a permanent move to the area to spend more time with her.

Cara is full of hopeful anticipation — completely unaware that Chelsea is busy firing up a secret folder on her laptop, which is full of information about the Robinson family.

While Cara believes that Chelsea is in town just to see her and the boys, it's clear that her sister's interest in Paul runs deep...

When Remi later sees Chelsea trying to start a conversation with Paul, she worries that Chelsea is about to create havoc for Cara at her workplace. But Cara doesn't mind Chelsea speaking to Paul, who is impressed by Chelsea's eloquent pitch.

Whatever Chelsea is up to appears to be working — but why is she so interested in Paul?

