Neighbours newcomer Viva Bianca teases long-term future of Chelsea story

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours star Viva Bianca has revealed details about the future of her character Chelsea Murphy.

The character, who is the sister of Cara Varga-Murphy, made her first appearance in Erinsborough this month, with intentions to make a permanent move to the area.

However, the newcomer has ulterior motives, with a mysterious interest in Paul Robinson – who she tries to pitch a business idea to.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours confirms Eden Shaw's nasty surprise for Krista Sinclair

In scenes that will air this week, Chelsea’s plans will become a bit clearer, and she tries to ask Paul on a date after purposely dressing like his ex-wife Terese.

In a video posted on the soap’s Instagram, actress Bianca spilled on what is to come with her character and what progress she is able to make with the businessman.

"The thing about Chelsea is she’s always got something else kind of ticking," she said. "And in this instance, it turns out things aren’t quite as they seem. Let’s just say she’s a really effective manipulator, and she does somewhat work her way into Paul Robinson’s good books."

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours confirms Veronica McLain's revenge in horror holiday week

Bianca also revealed that Chelsea will be in Ramsay Street for more than just a flying visit, with her scheming set to unfold over this year.

She said: "Chelsea sticks around for a while and has quite a bit of business to tend to, and is determined to do so. So you’ll be seeing a fair bit of me over the next few months."

The actress was also full of praise for her co-star and legendary actor Stefan Dennis, who has played Paul since the very first episode of Neighbours back in 1985.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours newcomer Maria Thattil praises show over Amira Devkar role

She said: "I grew up obviously as an Australian kid, watching Neighbours, and knew Paul Robinson very well. And now I’m on set, going head to head with Paul Robinson and working with Stefan almost every day.

"And he’s honestly one of my favourite people now. Like not just on Ramsay Street, but like one of my favourite people in the world."

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like