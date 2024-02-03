Neighbours star Ryan Moloney announces UK tour dates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney has announced the dates for his 2024 UK tour.
The Toadie actor will be going around the United Kingdom in September for a one-man show, titled An Evening with Ryan Moloney.
Details of what the show will actually entail haven't been announced at the time, but there is a sign-up link for further announcements and a pre-sale link for certain venues.
Related: Neighbours star Takaya Honda shares powerful real-life link to David's exit storyline
The dates are as follows:
September 3: Birmingham Town Hall
September 4: Newport Riverfront Theatre
September 5: Malvern Festival Theatre
September 6: Poole Lighthouse Theatre
September 7: Yeovil Octagon Theatre
September 9: Norwich Playhouse
September 10: Worthing Pavilion
September 11: Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre
September 12: Clacton West Cliff Theatre
September 13: Basingstoke Haymarket Theatre
September 15: Blackpool Grand Theatre
September 16: Buxton Opera House
September 19: Peterborough New Theatre
September 20: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
September 21: New Brighton Floral Pavilion
September 22: Chesterfield Winding Wheel
September 23: Bradford St George's Hall
September 24: Glasgow Pavilion
September 26: Whitley Bay Playhouse
September 27: Haddington Corn Exchange
When Neighbours returned from its brief cancellation last year, fans were shocked to discover that Terese Willis was no longer with Paul Robinson and had instead tied the knot with Toadie.
There's been trouble in their marriage recently, however, with Toadie unexpectedly lashing out in reaction to some news.
Meanwhile, another Neighbours veteran – Susan Kennedy – hasn't been seen much on screen lately, and we've done a dive into why.
Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.
Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage
You Might Also Like