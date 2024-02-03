Neighbours star Ryan Moloney announces UK tour dates

Joe Anderton
·2 min read
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney has announced the dates for his 2024 UK tour.

The Toadie actor will be going around the United Kingdom in September for a one-man show, titled An Evening with Ryan Moloney.

Details of what the show will actually entail haven't been announced at the time, but there is a sign-up link for further announcements and a pre-sale link for certain venues.

The dates are as follows:

  • September 3: Birmingham Town Hall

  • September 4: Newport Riverfront Theatre

  • September 5: Malvern Festival Theatre

  • September 6: Poole Lighthouse Theatre

  • September 7: Yeovil Octagon Theatre

  • September 9: Norwich Playhouse

  • September 10: Worthing Pavilion

  • September 11: Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre

  • September 12: Clacton West Cliff Theatre

  • September 13: Basingstoke Haymarket Theatre

  • September 15: Blackpool Grand Theatre

  • September 16: Buxton Opera House

  • September 19: Peterborough New Theatre

  • September 20: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

  • September 21: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

  • September 22: Chesterfield Winding Wheel

  • September 23: Bradford St George's Hall

  • September 24: Glasgow Pavilion

  • September 26: Whitley Bay Playhouse

  • September 27: Haddington Corn Exchange

When Neighbours returned from its brief cancellation last year, fans were shocked to discover that Terese Willis was no longer with Paul Robinson and had instead tied the knot with Toadie.

There's been trouble in their marriage recently, however, with Toadie unexpectedly lashing out in reaction to some news.

Meanwhile, another Neighbours veteran – Susan Kennedy – hasn't been seen much on screen lately, and we've done a dive into why.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

