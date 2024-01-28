Neighbours star Takaya Honda defends David over feud with Paul

Neighbours spoilers follow.



Neighbours star Takaya Honda has defended his character David Tanaka over his feud with Paul Robinson.

Since his return to Erinsborough late last year, David has refused to let his father back in his life, after he was dragged into Paul's cover-up when Melanie thought she had killed Krista.

In a desperate attempt to keep Melanie's secret, Paul paid off Eden for his silence — not knowing the villain already knew Krista was still alive.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Honda explained why he understood David's hesitancy in forgiving his father.

"From my perspective, there's something that happens with Paul throughout this show, which is everyone just forgives him. He never actually has to learn anything," he said.

"Ultimately, David has a huge, immense amount of love for Paul; and that's the reason why he has such a strong reaction and why he's so against Paul. It's because of that love."

The actor went on to reveal how "extraordinary" he finds the viewers' reaction to Paul, saying: "I've been watching the audience slowly turn against David because he's in opposition to Paul, when David really hasn't done anything wrong!

"He's just called Paul out and stood by it. But that's the brilliance of Stefan Dennis [who plays Paul]. If you go up against Paul on this show, you have to expect the audience is going to be on his side."

He added: "He's lured the audience into a Stockholm syndrome — we've been stuck with him so long, we love him!"

David returned to Ramsey Street with his husband Aaron and Nicolette (now played by Hannah Monson) during the show's dramatic Flashback Week.

Ahead of his arrival, Honda told Digital Spy how the reunion came about: "We could tell that there was something different happening on the show, so we wanted to be a part of that really."

