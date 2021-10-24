Neil Cavuto Begs Fox News Viewers To Think Of Others And Get Vaccinated

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, who was recently diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, has implored viewers to set aside politics and get vaccinated against the virus.

Cavuto has multiple sclerosis, survived cancer, and lives with a heart condition, compromising his ability to develop immunity. He appeared remotely on “MediaBuzz” on Sunday to make his first on-air comments since his positive diagnosis was announced on Tuesday.

He said he was feeling better after receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment. His wife, who tested positive for COVID-19 soon after he did, received the same treatment, he said.

Cavuto told viewers that while he could appreciate that some people believe getting vaccinated is a “private decision,” he wanted “to urge people of all sorts: Please get vaccinated.”

“The situation for me being immunocompromised, half the cases we’re hearing on the breakthrough front are among the immunocompromised. People like me who had and have multiple sclerosis, or prior heart situations, or cancer.”

He noted that immunocompromised people exist in “all types of business environments.”

“You can help them out a lot. Whatever your views on mandates ― and I get that, nobody likes to be ordered to,” he continued. “If you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we’ll all be better off.”

In his first Fox News appearance since contracting Covid, Fox News host Neil Cavuto speaks out about the importance of vaccination pic.twitter.com/DXvAbxhFs1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2021

Cavuto, who was often critical of Donald Trump during his presidency, noted that his comments on vaccines had led to “nasty emails” about how he was a “never Trumper,” but reminded viewers that this wasn’t about him or any political position.

“This is not about left or right, this is not about who’s conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone, regardless of their political persuasion, is coming down with this. Cases are stabilizing but we’re still losing 3,000 people a day,” he said.

“Take the political speaking points and toss them,” he said. “I’m begging you, toss them.”

More than 735,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the U.S., out of nearly 5 million worldwide.

Vaccines have proven effective in significantly reducing severe illness and death from the virus. However, immunocompromised people are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from coronavirus even after being vaccinated.

Last week, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who was fully vaccinated, died from COVID-19 complications. Though he was 84 and suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that significantly reduces the body’s immune response, his death was used in anti-vaccination circles and by some Fox News personalities to question the efficacy of vaccines.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

