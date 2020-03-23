Neil Diamond tweets coronavirus-inspired update of 'Sweet Caroline'

Amid increasing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond took to Twitter on Sunday with a coronavirus-correct version of his classic "Sweet Caroline."

"I know we're going through a rough time right now," said Diamond, seated in front of a fireplace with his dog to open the clip. "But I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together, well, we'll just feel a little bit better."

Diamond, strumming an acoustic guitar, then broke into the song, whose pre-chorus was changed from "hands, touching hands," to "hands, washing hands."

The line, "touching me, touching you" became "Don't touch me, I won't touch you."

Followers thought the updated version was "So good, so good," and his dog, shown sleeping at the end of the video also seemed to approve.

