Neil Gagnon of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Just Spent US$145k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) should definitely note that insider Neil Gagnon recently paid US$8.55 per share to buy US$145k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

SecureWorks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Neil Gagnon was not their only acquisition of SecureWorks shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$484k worth of shares at a price of US$11.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

SecureWorks insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$10.08. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SecureWorks insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 4.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The SecureWorks Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of SecureWorks we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in SecureWorks.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

