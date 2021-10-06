Neil Patrick Harris says it's great to see Hilary Duff's 'How I Met Your Mother' spin-off 'sticking' after numerous failed attempts

Neil Patrick Harris played Barney Stinson on "How I Met Your Mother" in all nine seasons of the show. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris told Insider that it's great to see a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off "sticking."

The award-winning sitcom ended in 2014 but the proposed spin-offs have so far been rejected.

Harris says he knows little about the spin-off, "How I Met Your Father."

"How I Met Your Mother" star Neil Patrick Harris said that he hopes the new spin-off starring Hilary Duff "lands" after previous projects were rejected.

The original award-winning series was about Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) long-winded journey to meeting the mother of his future children, which ended up being more about his friends than the mother of his kids. Harris starred in the sitcom for nine years as Barney Stinson, a businessman friend of Mosby who spends most of the series womanizing.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Disney star Duff would lead a spin-off of the series set primarily in 2021 called "How I Met Your Father." The series will be released on Hulu but there is currently not a release date for it.

Hilary Duff is the star of "How I Met Your Father." Charles Sykes/AP

Speaking to Insider as part of the promotion for Moose Toy's Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, Harris said he had not been given much information about the reboot.

"I know very little about it, except that it's being directed by Pam Fryman who directed almost all of the 'How I Met Your Mother' episodes," The 48-year-old actor said. "So we've texted back and forth a few times. I've sent her my love. I wish I had some interesting tidbits about it but I wish them all the best. We had a great time and for almost a decade."

Harris also commented on the fact that there had been a previous attempt to make a spin-off for "HIMYM." Variety reported in 2013, a year before the end of the original show, that a spin-off was in the works which was titled "How I Met Your Dad." Whilst that spin-off was cancelled a year later, in 2016 "How I Met Your Father" was reported to be in development.

"We're kind of in an interesting sort of spin-off world or redo worlds, right?" Harris said. "There's 'Wonder Years' that's happening again. And there's lots of different shows that are sort of remounting in different iterations. They had tried to make a 'How I Met Your Father' a couple of times before and so It's nice to see that this one's sticking. I hope it lands."

Earlier this year, Duff said on "The Jess Cagle Show" that the new spin-off is set in New York like the original. "Hopefully we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast," she added. The series current cast includes "Drake & Josh" star Josh Peck, "Grown-ish" star Francia Raisa and "Promising Young Woman" actor Chris Lowell.

