Neil Patrick Harris shares his family's 'retro' holiday card

Neil Patrick Harris and his family are known for their incredible Halloween costumes, but their holiday card is just as unique.

The former “How I Met Your Mother” star showed off their creative and “retro” card he, husband David Burtka and their 13-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, sent to their friends and family.

“We went retro for this year’s holiday card,” Harris wrote on the Dec. 27 Instagram post. The vintage-inspired snap shows the foursome and their dog Chuck looking out a window.

The second photo in the slideshow is the back of the holiday card and features the rest of the Harris-Burtka pets.

“May your holiday season be filled with love, laughter, and lots of Norman Rockwell-esque looks of lighthearted longing,” the message reads, before it signs off with the family members’ names.

“PS: Ella, Gidget and Spike send their regards. They were disappointed to have not made the cover, and we wanted to remind you that they’re very photogenic,” the message concludes.

Harris’ post comes days after the entire family and their four furry friends celebrated Christmas. For the occasion, the “Uncoupled” actor posted a video sharing a cheerful Christmas Eve message to his Instagram followers “right before we’ve opened a single present.”

In the clip, Harris shared how his chef husband did not have to cook because the family went out for fancy dinner. But when returning home, they were surprised to find a stinky present from their dog Chunk.

"Merry Christmas Eve! Pre-present opening salutations, made with sweet excitement before the litany of sugar-fueled unmet expectations devolve the proceedings into familial chaos. Can’t wait. #grateful @dbelicious," Harris captioned the video.

Harris and Burtka, who have been married since 2014, welcomed their twins in October 2010. On their 13th birthday this year, the couple celebrated their son and daughter becoming teenagers with heartfelt Instagram posts.

“And, just like that, they’re teenagers,” wrote Harris. “Happy birthday, Harper and Gideon. You are the lights of my life. I can’t wait to watch you want nothing to do with me, and I promise I’ll be with you through all of it.”

Burtka also posted a slideshow, writing, “Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible children!”

“It is so great to have teenagers that are so engaged and wanting to spend quality time with their dad. In all sincerity I couldn’t ask for better kids,” the proud dad added. “Harper and Gideon you make me proud to be your dad. You are turning out to be spectacular people.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com