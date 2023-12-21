Neil the Seal Spotted in 'Friendly Neighborhood Dispute' With Conservation Official

An infamous southern elephant seal affectionately nicknamed “Neil the Seal” was spotted in a standoff against local authorities in Tasmania on December 20.

Video captured by Alison Parker shows Neil roaring at a Marine Conservation Program staff member in Dunalley, as a local police officer looks on. Neil moves backwards before flopping down at the side of the road.

“It seems that Neil is not at all fond of the sound of the police siren. But he’s certainly not afraid of the Marine Conservation person,” said Parker.

Neil is a regular visitor to Dunalley and has been seen blocking traffic and destroying traffic cones in recent weeks. Despite his antics, Neil is adored by local residents, and an Instagram page featuring the seal has amassed more than 55,000 followers. Credit: Alison Parker via Storyful