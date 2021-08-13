Neillsville man found guilty of vehicular homicide

Aug. 13—NEILLSVILLE — A Neillsville man accused of causing a fatal car crash while driving a semi in July 2017 was convicted by a jury Thursday.

Roger L. Waltemate, 57, was found guilty in Clark County Court of one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for causing the death of 47-year-old Anthony Phipps of Granton.

The trial began Monday, and the jury deliberated three hours Thursday before returning their verdict. They found Waltemate not guilty on one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Judge Thomas Clark ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and set a sentencing date for Oct. 27.

Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow said she was satisfied with the jury's decision.

"We got justice for Anthony Phipps. We are holding a distracted driver responsible for his actions," Inlow said after the hearing.

Inlow asked Clark to revoke Waltemate's bond after he was found guilty, but Clark declined. Waltemate will remain free on bond until sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meridian Avenue in the town of Grant, near Neillsville, on July 10, 2017. There were four vehicles involved, and "the crash had occurred in an active construction zone with workers and flaggers."

The criminal complaint indicates that Waltemate crashed his semi into three vehicles in front of him, including Phipps' Jeep, which was the last of the three cars waiting at the construction zone. Phipps' car entered the ditch, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer interviewed Waltemate, who said he was aware of the construction zone, as he drives that route to work. He said he was traveling about 55 mph prior to arriving at the construction zone.

He claimed he pressed his brakes, but the semi didn't slow down, and he estimates he hit the Jeep at 40 to 45 mph.

Waltemate consented to a blood draw, which showed no indication of drugs or alcohol in his system. A check of Waltemate's phone showed he placed a call at 12:17 p.m., perhaps two or three minutes before the crash occurred, and he denied being distracted. However, Waltemate "denied making any calls or sending any text messages while driving" that day.

A reconstruction expert from the Wisconsin State Patrol determined that the speed at the time of the crash was 55 to 61 mph, and "that there was a delayed application of brakes, causing the collision."

The expert "noted that there were no visible pre-impact tire marks created by the semi," the complaint states.

Waltemate first appeared in court in March 2019, where he was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond. He cannot leave Wisconsin without prior written approval from the court.

Inlow said there isn't a state guideline on the recommended length of sentence for a distracted driver. She said she will wait until she reads the PSI report before making her recommendations at the sentencing hearing.