Neiman Marcus Group Reports Comp Gains Off Lower Inventory

David Moin
·5 min read

The Neiman Marcus Group wrapped up its fiscal year on a positive note and is “prepared” to meet the demand for holiday shopping and confront the headwinds challenging the industry.

So said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of the Neiman Marcus Group, which on Tuesday privately disclosed its fiscal fourth-quarter financial figures to lenders and investors, and selectively shared some of them to WWD. It’s been a year since Neiman Marcus emerged from bankruptcy with new owners and a lot less debt, and since then Neiman’s CEO has been vocal about a recovery.

More from WWD

“We had a very strong quarter that surpassed our expectations,” van Raemdonck told WWD. “There was 6 percent comp growth in revenues on a 21 percent decline in inventory, compared to the fourth quarter in 2019. There was true full-price selling, which resulted in margin expansion of 800 basis points, and ultimately, adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] was 10 percent of revenues.”

Being a privately owned business, “We don’t share revenues [publicly] but what we are sharing is that compared to 2019, we are growing and we were extremely profitable in that quarter,” said van Raemdonck. No dollar figures were provided during the interview, only percentages. Neiman’s fourth quarter ends on July 31.

Neiman’s CEO acknowledged the company benefited in its fourth quarter by “macro tailwinds” as the economy and social life began “reopening” last spring, as people got vaccinated against COVID-19. But he added that the Dallas-based luxury omnichannel retailer also benefited from “deliberate actions taken earlier in the year. We bought into categories, particularly handbags, shoes and men’s, which have been in high demand. We focused on full-price selling, reduced drastically the number of promotions and pushed markdowns later in the season to expand the full-price selling window.”

The Neiman Marcus Group went bankrupt in May 2020 and emerged from the Chapter 11 proceedings on Sept. 25, 2020 with its senior lenders — Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, called PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and Sixth Street Partners LLC — swapping debt for equity and becoming the new owners. The reorganization plan eliminated $4.6 billion of debt Neiman’s had on its books, and about $200 million to $300 million in annual interest payments. As of the end of last July, there was about $1.1 billion in debt on the books, and the new capital structure brought the annual interest expense down to around $80 million annually.

Van Raemdonck, a former Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton executive who became Neiman’s CEO in February 2018, has been adamant that Neiman’s debt burden was what drove the business into bankruptcy last year, and that the underlying business has all along been healthy, though the business has been dogged by speculation of declining support from certain vendors curbing wholesale distribution, switching to concession business models, and being outperformed by competitors.

Since March 2020, Neiman Marcus and its leaders have been emphasizing efforts to further a full-price positioning after several seasons of pumped up promoting. A year ago, Neiman’s completed its exit from the off-price business. Twenty-two Last Call stores were closed, and only five remain open, though those are just for clearance, not for off-price merchandise. “We’re focused on the higher-priced luxury customer,” van Raemdonck stressed.

He also said that during the fiscal fourth quarter, the average order value (which is another way of saying average basket size) improved 13 percent compared to the third quarter, due to customers shopping more at full price and more expensive items as well.

“When you look at our top 20 brands, they were up 50 percent compared to [the fourth quarter of] 2019. There has really being an acceleration of the top luxury brands with our customers.” Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci would be among the top brands at Neiman Marcus Group.

Van Raemdonck did not discuss any comparisons to 2020, other than saying the comparisons are “really super high” but aren’t meaningful indications of how Neiman’s is performing since 2020 was severely impacted by the pandemic, which forced temporary store closings.

“What is so encouraging is that we are capturing the rebound in demand in luxury,’ said van Raemdonck.

He cited men’s wear, specifically men’s designer and contemporary areas, as performing best at Neiman Marcus during its fiscal fourth quarter, followed by women’s shoes, handbags and jewelry. He also said the sneaker business was “extremely strong.”

On the softer side was women’s apparel. “Broadly defined, it’s seen sequential improvement.…More occasion and social-driven fashion is accelerating the most. Wear-to-work is improving but the business there is not at the pre-COVID-19 levels, he said. “Loungewear continues to be strong but not to the level of what it was during the pandemic, he added.

Neiman’s started its holiday campaign on Tuesday with the launch of its Neiman Marcus Christmas Book. While many retailers have been starting holiday campaigns earlier this year, “we always launch the last week of October or the first week of November,” said van Raemdonck. “What we feel this year is that people have been longing to celebrate the holidays for almost two years. My sense is the customer are really ready and eager.”

He said it is difficult to predict how the holiday will turn out, though he added, “I feel encouraged by the consumer demand. I recognize there is some volatility in the environment, with the supply chain and labor market tightness. But we are very prepared. We are not seeing cancellations and significant delays. We have undertaken a lot of actions to minimize those impacts. Sales associates are engaging with customers early, holiday shops are in the stores and our holiday campaign is rolling out today.

“The exciting thing is to see comp growth with much less inventory, and full-price sales driven by new and existing customers,” said van Raemdonck. “New customers are buying more at full price and they come back at an accelerated rate.”

Previously, one in six new customers would return to shop within three months. Now one in five come back within three months, he said. “When we capture them, they come back faster than pre-COVID-19.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Totally Fooled Betsy DeVos and Pumped Her Family For Millions, Says Witness

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos invested nearly $100 million in Theranos after a marathon meeting with the biotech startup’s founder Elizabeth Holmes, a director of the billionaire’s family office testified on Tuesday.Lisa Peterson, who manages private equity investments for the DeVos clan’s RDV Corporation, told jurors at Holmes’ California wire fraud trial that she and members of the Michigan-based dynasty flew to Silicon Valley in 2014 to meet Holmes

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption Tha

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Chinese authorities have told Evergrande's billionaire founder to use his own money to pay down the company's $300 billion debt, Bloomberg reports

    Hui Ka Yan's net worth is about $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • Apple (AAPL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Apple's (AAPL) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to have benefited from strength in Services and strong sales of the 5G-enabled iPhone 13.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Another Chinese Developer Defaults in Wake of Evergrande Crisis

    China Evergrande Group (3333.HongKong), the country’s largest property and real estate group, is struggling with $305 billion worth of debt, and narrowly avoided default last week by repaying a $83.5 million coupon payment at the last minute. China’s government and regulators have tightened control on leverage in the property sectors in the past few months, which makes it harder for developers to refinance, and for their customers to take on debt to buy houses.

  • Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts.

  • AMD Gives Another Bullish Forecast; Data Center Sales Double

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips. Fourth-quarter revenue will be about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.25 billion. The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65% for 2021, it said. Most Read

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.