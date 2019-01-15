Neiman Marcus jumps on the CBD skincare bandwagon

Neiman Marcus is investing in the cannabis beauty trend.

The luxury department store chain has announced the addition of multiple CBD (cannabidiol) products to its beauty department, as part of its ‘Trending Beauty' initiative. The retailer will now stock several major cosmetics brands known for their use of CBD oil, including Sagely Naturals, Cannuka, Cannabliss Organic, Code of Harmony, Ildi Pekar, Vertly, and Yuyo Botanics.





The products, which will be available in five bricks-and-mortar locations across the US as well as online, span soaps, oils, body lotions and masks, all containing CBD oil -- which is known for its stress-reducing and pain-relieving properties.





"Our new CBD assortment is an important part of Neiman Marcus' commitment to the health and well-being of our customers," said Kim D'Angelo, Beauty Buyer, Neiman Marcus, in a statement. "Cannabis beauty brands are becoming increasingly popular, and CBD products are the next big thing in beauty."

The move is further proof of the current cannabis-related skincare craze, which took off in 2017 and gained serious traction over the past 12 months. Major brands such as Milk Makeup, Origins and Peter Thomas Roth have all put their own spin on the trend, offering beauty buffs everything from CBD-infused lip balm to moisturizer.