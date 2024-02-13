Neither snow nor rain keeps people away from MLK breakfast at Green McAdoo

Dar’Nell Price, an Oak Ridge high school student, recites a poem he wrote about the importance of the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual M.L. King breakfast was Feb. 10, 2024 in Clinton, Tennessee.

Despite being rescheduled and then met with dreary rain, the Oak Ridge-Anderson County NAACP’s breakfast Feb. 10 drew folks from Clinton and Oak Ridge to honor the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center included music, poetry, scripture readings and prayer from emcee Rose Weaver; Adam Velk, director of Green McAdoo; Trina Watson, the first lady of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge; and Mia Collins. Velk, Watson and Collins are members of the executive committee of the local branch of the NAACP.

The Community Choir, consisting of members from several local churches, was led by Anthony Angel and director Brandon Whitaker. A highlight of their performance was the young soloist Paris Ellis, who brought everyone to their feet.

Dar’Nell Price, an Oak Ridge high school student, recited a poem he wrote about the importance of the memory of Dr. King and continuing the work he only dreamed about. Price also received a standing ovation.

Prayer was offered by Pastor Ernest Scruggs of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton.

After transforming the room back into a working gymnasium, attendees took home with them the call to service, to help where at all possible, as the NAACP youth head to Nashville for the 23rd Annual Legislative Day on the Hill in the coming week.

Oak Ridge-Anderson County NAACP Executive Committee members attend the King breakfast.

The NAACP Education Committee’s mission is to engage parents and education officials so that every student have the tools to be prepared for college, career, and any opportunity to be successful.

For info about the activities and membership of the local NAACP, email the secretary at: vanessaspratling@gmail.com.

The general monthly meeting is always held on the fourth Tuesday evening of the month and the public is always invited.

The Green McAdoo Community Cultural Center, 101 School Street in Clinton (on the hill behind the high school) https://greenmcadooculturalcenter.org. honors and preserves the legacy of the Clinton 12. The organization strives to educate the public on Clinton’s role in the history of desegregation and civil rights while making efforts of service, empathy, and collaboration to better the greater community. The director can be contacted at: avelt@clintontn.net; 865-643-6500.

