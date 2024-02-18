Neither Trump nor Biden for president. We need new choices
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
I read an article in The New York Times commenting on President Joe Biden and his physical and mental well-being. The article stated that voters should really focus on his "profile and track record" and thereby consider him as the best candidate for president of the United States.
Let’s compare this to a professional athlete. Joe Montana, Wayne Gretzky and Nolan Ryan have superior records and stats but I don’t think they are prepared to handle the rigors of their respective sports today.
I am not a fan of Donald Trump or Biden. I wish that both would step back from their choice to become president and give Americans a chance to breathe again.
Philip Lomenzo
Wood-Ridge
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Neither Trump nor Biden for president. We need new choices