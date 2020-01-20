Neither the U.S. or Iran Want a Full-Scale War. Here's Why.

The most important takeaway from the crisis surrounding General Soleimani’s assassination is that neither Iran nor the United States is interested in escalating their confrontation to the level of a full-scale war. This becomes very clear when one looks at the carefully choreographed Iranian reaction to the assassination and President Trump’s press conference in which he dismissed the Iranian missile attack on two American bases in Iraq as an indication that Tehran was “standing down” from its confrontationist posture vis-à-vis the United States.

The Iranian reaction to Soleimani’s assassination clearly indicated that Tehran was not interested in inflicting so much damage on American assets, especially in terms of human casualties, that it would force Washington to take retaliatory measures on a scale that could lead the two countries down the slippery slope to war. Iran informed Baghdad hours in advance of its intention to attack the Ayn al-Asad and Erbil airbases. This information was promptly conveyed by Baghdad to Washington, which took immediate measures to ensure that no American lives would be lost thus obviating the necessity for retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets.

President Trump’s announcement that Iran’s missile attacks had not resulted in any American casualties disregarding the material damage inflicted on the two bases was equally well crafted to convey the impression that the attacks had failed in their primary purpose and, therefore, did not need any further retaliatory action. Both Washington and Tehran by their acts of omission and commission clearly signaled that they were withdrawing from the brink.

It is worthwhile exploring the reasons on both sides for this unwritten understanding that all-out war did not serve the purpose of either party.

