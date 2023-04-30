Nekoosa woman drowned in Wisconsin River over the weekend in Wood County

A 58-year-old woman died by drowning in the Wisconsin River in the town of Saratoga in Wood County on Saturday afternoon.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department identified the woman as Nancy Brost of Nekoosa, Wisconsin.

A little before 1 p.m. Saturday, the Wood County Central Dispatch received a report of a person in the Wisconsin River just north of Wakely Road in the township of Saratoga. The caller was able to pull the victim from the water and bring her to shore, according to the sheriff’s office.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they pronounced Brost dead. Sheriff’s officials said no suspicious circumstances existed in the drowning, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is not the only incident to occur on the Wisconsin River on Saturday.

Wausau Police responded to calls for help when someone spotted a person in the river near West Washington Street Bridge at approximately 5:48 p.m. Police patrolling the area responded and were able to pull the woman from the water.

Wausau Police and Fire Department Emergency Medical personnel performed life-saving measures. The woman was transported to Aspirus Hospital and was listed in stable condition, said Lt. Luis Lopes Serrao, of the Wausau Police Department.

Wausau police have not released the woman’s identity.

