NEKY Task Force posts another year in seizures

Jan. 18—ASHLAND — The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force took 3.7 pounds of meth off the street in 2022, up a pound from 2021.

In addition to the meth busts, the task force also reported 421 grams of fentanyl seized from the black market along with seven guns.

While the fentanyl seizures were down considerably from 2021 — when the task force took 5 pounds — task force commander Ryan McDavid said that doesn't mean the deadly opioid is any less of an issue in Boyd County.

"It's still out there, there's just been some changes in the market and how it's trafficked," McDavid said. "I would say we're pretty close to the similar numbers we saw the previous year."

In many ways, 2022 was a bit of a bridge year for the task force — arrests were down, but many cases that resulted in arrests in 2021 and 2020 saw adjudication.

That means paperwork and court preparations with federal and state prosecutors, McDavid said.

"We had a good year, but a lot of 2022 was spent finalizing cases we investigated in the prior years and seeing them through the court process," he said. "In a lot of ways, we reaped what we had sown in the previous two years."

A total of 33 people were convicted in federal and state court — McDavid said many investigations were launched in 2022, but will probably be wrapped up this year.

"I hope that the community is seeing it in their daily lives," he said. "Judging by the fluctuation in the market and the pricing, we know we're making a dent."

Looking forward to 2023, McDavid said he hopes to work closely with the Boyd County Sheriff's Department to conduct more street-level investigations to crack down on the small-time dealers.

"We don't ignore them, but we're focused on high-level dealers in order to hit the supply," he said. "What we're trying to do is provide assistance and support to the sheriff's department in order to deal with these little guys."

McDavid continued, "These smaller drug dealers tend to bring with them the crime we see — theft of tools, guns, shoplifting ... the day-to-day crime. We hope by allocating resources to them, that can help with those property crimes."

Some of the notable cases seen through in 2022 was the convictions of Johnnie Hampton, June Workman and James "Bo" Sullivan, in state court, who were found with a kilo of fentanyl in 2021.

Gary Rowe, 44, who fled a hotel room containing a large amount of fentanyl in late 2021, was apprehended in early 2022 and pleaded guilty to multiple drug trafficking charges in November.

He's currently awaiting sentencing on March 13.

McDavid said anyone with any information about drug trafficking in the area can submit tips to the Ashland Police Department or the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

All tips will be forwarded to the task force for further investigation, he said.

