NEKY Task Force raids motel

Feb. 24—ASHLAND — An Ashland man is in custody following a Tuesday raid at the Four Seasons Motel by the Northeast Kentucky Task Force.

In a search warrant carried out at 3 p.m., task force officers recovered a large amount of heroin/fentanyl mix and a gun, according to a press release.

In the run up to the raid, officers conducted surveillance and conducted undercover buys, the press release states.

Danny E. Hall, 42, was subsequently charged with first-offense heroin trafficking and first-degree trafficking in meth less than 2 grams (first offense).

Hall is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

The press release stated Hall's case will be presented to a Boyd County grand jury.

The NEKY Drug Task Force consists of officers from the ATF Field Office, the Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, the Boyd County Sheriff's Department and the Catlettsburg Police Department.