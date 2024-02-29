How Nell Shehee works toward growing kindness while empowering women in Louisiana

VIDEO PRESTO ID#72337418007

Nell SheheeThursday morning, Juanuary 18, 2024, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Nell Shehee is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women who have made a significant impact in their communities and across the country. The program launched in 2022 as a continuation of Women of the Century, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Meet this year’s honorees at womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.

Long before she made a career in caring for those in need during a time of grief, Nell Shehee learned the importance of service. Being the daughter of a strong, independent businesswoman Shehee learned the importance of working hard while giving back to her community.

"I come from a family of very strong, independent women," said Shehee.

Shehee was born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1956 to Virginia K. Shehee. Virginia was a businesswoman and politician, known for her energy, compassion and community-mindedness. Virginia became the first woman to be elected as a Louisiana State Senator in 1975 and assisted in saving the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Shreveport.

Since her passing in 2015, Shehee has continued the legacy of her mother. Shehee is a licensed funeral director and co-owner of Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Crematorium and Cemeteries as well as Rose-Neath Flower Shop. She is also the President of the Kilpatrick--Rose-Neath Foundation and the Founder and President of the Nell Shehee Foundation Trust.

"One of the requirements that my mother had of us was to volunteer," said Shehee. Now she serves on several nonprofit boards and service organizations, such as Caddo Career and Technology Center, Red River Radio, Louisiana State Exhibit Museum Board, LSU Alexandria Foundation Board, One Great River and YWCA of Northwest Louisiana.

But her proudest initiative is through the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards. This award is in memory of her mother and celebrates women of northwest Louisiana for their incredible work in the community.

As of 2022, this award recognized not only women of the community but also young women. Shehee finds beauty in the whole community working to serve each other, that is why she created the community initiative 'Operation Kindness.'

The mission of 'Operation Kindness' is to spread the word about kindness and its benefits in the community, in cities and nations throughout the world.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Who paved the way for you?

My grandmother Nell Kilpatrick and my mother Virginian Shehee. They were both strong, independent businesswomen who had a lot of responsibilities to take care of their employees and their families. My grandfather, Lonnie Kilpatrick passed away in 1956. He started the businesses with the life insurance company and funeral homes and when he passed away my grandmother took the reins. My mother moved back home, and they did what they had to do to make that business grow and be successful.

What is your proudest moment?

Seeing the achievements of my mother Virginia Shehee, because of her legacy, being able to be in a position to help people. I guess my proudest moment is learning how to volunteer and time management using resources to make a difference with other people in the community who are similarly minded. It's great to be able to have a voice. That path was paved by my grandmother and mother, but to be able to be in a position to help people in a meaningful way.

Nell SheheeThursday morning, Juanuary 18, 2024, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

What is your definition of courage?

Courage is standing up for what you believe in when it's unpopular; when it's not going to benefit you. Courage is being comfortable with being uncomfortable. Courage is going outside of yourself, and looking at someone who is not being treated fairly or equally, because of their race, color, religion, sexual orientation and reaching out a hand and helping people in in need.

Is there a guiding principle or mantra you tell yourself?

There was a book called The Little Engine That Could. It was a children's book and the important line in that book was "I think I can, I think I can, I think I can." My mother, Virginia read that book to us and that was her mantra. She was a woman in the 50s and 60s and 70s and was the only woman in the board room full of men and she went places where women normally didn't go and in business, and she succeeded. I think she was very good at putting the blinders on and not listening to naysayers and thinking "I think I can, I think I can." To say, I think I can and to believe in yourself, even though it's so simplistic, it's important because after all, you have to take steps to get things done.

Who do you look up to?

I look up to anybody whether they're male or female that takes care of people, regardless of where they come from. We have a lot of disenfranchised people in the world. I admire people who work for nonprofit organizations who take care of people who have very basic needs that need to be met.

How do you overcome adversity?

Stepping outside of yourself and reaching out to others is the best way to overcome adversity. I think looking outward, and looking towards people who are our leaders and mentors, is very important. You focus on what's important that you focus on helping others.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Be who you are, be proud of who you are and to trust your instincts. Trust your instincts, that's very important and never let anyone tell you that you're bad because you are different.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana women's advocate talks empowerment and kindness