Nella Domenici, sole GOP contender for Senate seat, staying quiet so far

Feb. 19—A month after declaring her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Martin Heinrich, Nella Domenici has done little to boost her profile in a state where she's virtually unknown despite her highly recognizable last name.

Domenici, who is running for the seat long held by her late father, Pete Domenici, has largely avoided news media interviews, prompting the Democratic Party of New Mexico to brand the Republican contender "No-Answer Nella."

Domenici emerged as the lone person to seek the GOP nomination to run against Heinrich after former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales failed to collect enough signatures to get on the primary ballot, an embarrassing outcome for the Democrat-turned-Republican.

While Domenici's candidacy has generated a lot of headlines over the last month, voters haven't heard from her directly, with the exception of canned statements in news releases.

In the hard-hitting world of politics, her silence has provided Democrats ammunition as they defend the reelection of New Mexico's senior senator.

"Nella's inability to answer even the most basic questions about her candidacy should be immediately disqualifying as her silence speaks louder than an interview ever could," Daniel Garcia, a Democratic Party spokesman, said Monday in a statement.

Paul Smith, a spokesman for the Republican's campaign, said in a statement Domenici has been traveling throughout the state meeting and talking directly with voters.

"One thing is clear: New Mexicans are ready for a new U.S. senator," he said. "The energy and outpouring of support for a new direction in Washington is palpable. This is just further proof that Martin Heinrich and his extreme special interest allies are terrified by the strength of Nella's campaign and her independent and positive visions for our state and country."

A campaign spokeswoman said Domenici was unavailable for an interview.

Domenici, who has lived in Santa Fe full-time for about the last three years but spent much of her professional career on the East Coast, applied for a job with state government just months before she filed her candidacy.

Domenici was among 86 applicants for the state investment officer job, but she wasn't among the two finalists. The State Investment Council ultimately decided to hire Jon Clark, former deputy secretary of the state Economic Development Department.

In her application, Domenici described herself as a public company board director, senior financial and operations executive and philanthropist, as well as an accomplished chief operating officer, chief financial officer and strategic business leader.

Domenici served as chief financial officer at Dataminr from 2020 to 2021 and at Bridgewater Associates from 2015 to 2018, according to her job application.

"I have always considered New Mexico my home," she wrote in her four-page cover letter, dated Sept. 1.

Domenici called herself a native New Mexican born in Albuquerque "to a family with very strong roots and involvement in the state and highly dedicated to public service."

She wrote her interest in the state investment officer job "emanates first and foremost" from her love — and awe — of New Mexico.

"This is coupled with my deep desire to serve the state as it continues to leverage its many strengths to provide healthy and meaningful lives to its citizens," she wrote.

Although she attended East Coast universities and spent many years working in the financial services industry in the New York and Connecticut area, Domenici also wrote she has been involved in New Mexico "both from a business and philanthropic perspective for much of the last 15 years."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.