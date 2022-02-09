Nelly apologizes after a video of him receiving oral sex was posted on his Instagram story and says it was 'never meant to go public'

Nelly at the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on October 31 in San Francisco. Steve Jennings/WireImage

Nelly apologized on Wednesday for an Instagram video of him receiving oral sex.

The video was up for only a short time, and his representatives told TMZ they were looking into it.

"This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public," Nelly told TMZ.

Nelly has apologized for a video of him receiving oral sex that was posted on his Instagram story.

The video was posted on his account Tuesday and stayed live for only a brief period of time, TMZ reported.

The rapper said in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday that the video "was never meant to go public" and that he had apologized to the woman in the video, which was shared briefly to his 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," he told TMZ and Us Weekly in a statement. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

Representatives for Nelly told TMZ that they were investigating a breach and worried more personal information could end up online.

Nelly's representatives did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The rapper is not in a public relationship. He and the model Shantel Jackson broke up last year after dating for seven years.

Nelly is about to go on tour, performing with Ludacris, as well as Juvenile, the Ying Yang Twins, Ginuwine, and Blake Shelton.

Read the original article on Insider