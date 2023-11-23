A Nelson County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found allegedly found a pipe bomb in his home, officials said Monday.

Mason Johnson, 22, of New Haven, was taken to the Nelson County Correctional Center after being interviewed Sunday evening and charged in connection to a search warrant served at his home on Jim Clark Road.

Chief Deputy Brandon Bryan said volunteer firefighters told Nelson County Sheriff Department deputies that a man was trying to pull them over by using blue lights. Deputies were later able to identify the man and issue a search warrant for the property where they found "several items of interest," including a pipe bomb, firearms, tasers and pepper spray.

Bryan said the firearms they found were alarming because Johnson has an active emergency protective order against him.

"He had several journal entries ... where he talked about his plans and what he wanted to do to certain people and how he was going to execute it and what the different outcomes could be," he said.

Johnson faces several charges, including possession of destructive device or booby trap device, third-degree use of weapon of mass destruction, attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, violating a protective order and impersonating a peace officer.

"We are expecting for there to be more charges added at a later date as the detectives continue to go through all the evidence and work the case," Bryan said.

More: 2023 Louisville homicides: Man dies after shooting in Shively

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Nelson County man facing multiple charges after pipe bomb found in home