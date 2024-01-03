Nelson County school board to vote on removing Superintendent Wes Bradley

Several months after the Nelson County Board of Education voted to possibly merge the district's two high schools, which was followed by walkouts, resignations and canceled classes, a member of the school board said several of her colleagues were planning to vote on dismissing Superintendent Wes Bradley, according to a social media post.

Tracy Bowling said that Amanda Deaton, the District 4 board member, had called the former board's attorney, Eric Farris, to talk about dismissing Bradley, per a conversation with Board Chair Diane Berry. The board is having a special meeting on Wednesday and one of the agenda items is "Related to the appointment or dismissal of an individual employed by the board."

"I asked if they were planning on dismissing him and was she (Berry) saying they had the needed 4 votes for dismissal and she replied 'Yep'," Bowling said in the post.

The Courier Journal reached out to the other four members of the school board but did not immediately hear back.

"I have not had any conversations with the board team regarding Superintendent Bradley’s contract, no public or executive meetings had been conducted to have such discussions," Bowling wrote in the post.

Farris resigned from Nelson County Schools on Dec. 20 citing "ethical concerns," according to the social media post.

According to Bowling, Bradley has been blamed for the events that unfolded in the district since October, when the board voted to possibly merge Thomas Nelson and Nelson County high schools.

"If you are concerned about the students in Nelson County and know this will have a devastating impact on the amazing work and programs taking place, the time is NOW to voice your concerns because it may not be long before your voice is silenced too," Bowling said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Wes Bradley could face removal as Nelson County Schools superintendent