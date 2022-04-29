Nelson given 20 years as persistent offender

Apr. 28—A Cumberland County man designated as a Range III persistent offender pled guilty to a single count of heroin and received a 20-year prison sentence to be served consecutively to a sentence he is serving now.

Dustin Lynn Nelson, 38, is serving the balance of a 12-year sentence for fleeing from sheriff's deputies who tried to stop him in the Creston community in 2015. He violated conditions of his parole and is serving that sentence in state custody.

Once that sentence is completed, Nelson will begin to start serving the 20-year sentence.

As part of the agreement, Nelson is forfeiting cash and other items seized when he was arrested. He is being given credit for 11 days served already and court costs are waived.

The charge stems from an undercover drug buy on May 18, 2021, during which sheriff's investigators purchased heroin from him and the resulting search found more of the drug in a vehicle.

All other pending charges against Nelson were dropped as a result of the plea by information.

In other cases on the docket Friday, the following guilty peas were entered:

—Donnie Ray Smith, 38, probation violation, aggravated burglary, and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, pled guilty to the probation violation based on a failed drug screen and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75% and them be returned back on probation. Smith also pled guilty to aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a six-year suspended sentence with 60 days to serve as a Range 1 offender and concurrently with the probation violation sentence. The balance of the sentence will be on supervised probation, Smith is banned from contact with the victims and is to pay $200 restitution. The new charges stem from a burglary and theft of several mounted deer heads, a generator, battery charge and other items investigated by Sheriff's Investigations David Hamby, Gary Green and Bo Kollros and Deputy Chuck Hennessee. The burglary occurred on Sept. 2, 2022.

Story continues

—Michael S. Tomes, 38, fourth offense driving under the influence and evading arrest, pled guilty to fourth offense driving under the influence and received a one-year jail sentence with 207 days credit for time already served. He was then placed on supervised probation, fined $3,000 and faces loss of driving privileges for one year. Remaining charges were dropped. The charges stem from a traffic stop by Trooper Jake Bramer.

—Kimberly S. Hoskins, 38, pled guilty to a charge of sex offender registration violation and received a two-year sentence to serve, consecutive to a parole violation sentence in Davidson County and concurrent with a charge in Robertson County. Any items seized when arrested were forfeited and court costs waived. The charge stems from failing to register her residency at a house on Rugby Rd. on Oct. 1, 2021.

—Robert Harrison Grumbein III, 49, pled guilty to an information charging attempt to possess more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a seven-year sentence to be served consecutive to a parole violation sentence. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from a traffic stop by CPD's Lt. Dustin Lester during which a quantity of meth was found.

—Tammy Sarah King, 46, pled guilty to an information charging attempt to sell and/or deliver mushrooms, known as psilocybin, a Schedule I drug, and received a three-year sentence to be served concurrently with a felony possession of marijuana with intent plea entered Oct. 1, 2021. The latest charge stems from a Jan. 10 arrest during a search of her Caney Creek Rd. residence by sheriff's deputies and the Board of Pardon and Parole officers during which the drug was seized.