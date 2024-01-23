Nelson to leave the Fresno Unified School District: What comes next?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District has announced that Superintendent Bob Nelson will depart California’s third-largest school district at the end of July.

Although at the helm for nearly seven years after he was appointed superintendent in 2017, and amid a contract extension that was planned to run until 2026, Nelson has accepted a tenure-track faculty position at the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at Fresno State.

In a release put out by the district Monday, Nelson said, “Serving as the superintendent in the district where I initially taught elementary school and first served as a leader has been the pinnacle of my career thus far. I have appreciated so very much getting to know our Fresno Unified family and having the daily opportunity to serve our amazing city and its children.”

On Monday, we asked Fresno Unified’s School Board President Susan Wittrup to give us one word to describe him…

“Stability,” said Wittrup. “He has been a very stable leader who has taken us from a very low time historically, when he first started, to a place where we are ready to transform our school district.”

Wittrup says Nelson has left a great impact on the district, as he led them through the pandemic, helped avert two teacher strikes, and added technological and facility improvements through various grants.

However, she says changes like these can bring new opportunities.

“The best opportunities are messy too, to bring in a new superintendent who is laser-focused on increasing, improving achievement, and instruction, for our children at Fresno Unified,” said Wittrup.

The district anticipates Deputy Superintendent Misty Her will step into Nelson’s role in the interim if his replacement is not found by the end of July.

Wittrup would not comment on whether Her is a leading candidate to do just that but says the board will begin to discuss the next steps in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez, who also previously sat on the board, was another who spoke highly of Nelson Monday.

He says he is confident the board will make the right choice, however, he acknowledged that the person who will replace Nelson has to be the right fit.

“It better be somebody that, you know, has high expectations for our children and can deliver because you know we need to keep pushing for our children in our city,” said Chavez, who represents District 5.

