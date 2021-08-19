Nelson man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing wife

Aug. 19—ALMA — A Nelson man will serve a 30-year prison sentence for killing his wife, Jolene, in their bedroom in January.

Jonathan P. Medeiros, 38, pleaded guilty in June in Buffalo County Court to an amended felony count of first-degree reckless homicide.

On Wednesday, Buffalo County Judge Thomas Clark ordered the prison sentence, along with 20 years of extended supervision.

Buffalo County District Attorney Tom Bilski said he requested 25 years in prison, and a pre-sentence investigation recommended 20 years, but Clark exceeded those numbers.

"It was a horrific crime. You profess to love somone, then you shoot them in the face," Bilski said after the sentencing. "I'm happy with the result of the case, but it was tragic."

Medeiros was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Bilski said the amended first-degree reckless homicide charge allowed Medeiros to avoid a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

"I gave him an incentive not to go to trial," Bilski said. "The one thing you can give Medeiros credit for is he accepted responsibility for it. He told his attorney he didn't want a trial; he didn't want to put his daughters through it."

According to the criminal complaint:

Medeiros called Buffalo County sheriff's dispatchers on Sunday, Jan. 24, to say that he shot his wife and she was dead.

Deputies arrived at the Medeiros residence and found Jolene Medeiros, 38, lying unresponsive on her right side in a bedroom. A cellphone was on the floor near her arms. She was not breathing and had no pulse. EMTs arrived and determined she was deceased.

There was significant trauma to the lower portion of her face and what appeared to be a large exit wound on the back side of her head. A hole in the wall near the woman was consistent with the size and shape of a 12-gauge slug. There was also a significant amount of blood pooling on the floor beneath her head.

Story continues

Authorities found a 12-gauge shotgun on the floor of the bedroom. There was still a shell in the chamber of the gun.

Deputies spoke with Medeiros, who was at the residence. He was taken into custody after he said he shot his wife.

Deputies transported Medeiros to the Pepin County Jail and asked him what happened.

"I stood up out of bed, grabbed a shotgun, and (expletive) shot once," Medeiros said. "She was screaming at me, going ape (expletive) screaming at me, and I shot again."

At one point during the interview, Medeiros told deputies he was aiming at his wife's chest.

While speaking with Medeiros, deputies could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from his breath.